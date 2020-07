Spasovski: Over 300 km of stormwater sewage built in three years

First sign language coffeehouse opens in Skopje

Zaev in Tetovo: EU negotiating process to be completed in six years

Manchevski: 250 more e-services, key registers to be digitized

SEC urges election stakeholders to observe health measures

FRA’s report considered useful tool to improve human rights in North Macedonia

Dimitrov: Ultimate goal is building society based on equal opportunities, non-discrimination

President Pendarovski receives credentials of new German Ambassador Holstein

Change should happen in Albanian bloc as well thus restoring democracy, Sela tells MIA