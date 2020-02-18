Zoran Milanovic to be inaugurated as President today

Zagreb, 18 February 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Zoran Milanovic will be sworn in as the fifth President of Croatia at a low-key ceremony starting at noon on Tuesday in the President’s Office in Zagreb’s Pantovcak neighbourhood and not in Saint Mark’s Square as has been the tradition so far.

There will be a total of 43 guests, the lowest number to date, including state officials, Milanovic’s family and members of his campaign team. It will be the first time that a presidential inauguration is not attended by party leaders, diplomats and church dignitaries.

Attending will be the outgoing President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the two previous presidents Stjepan Mesic and Ivo Josipovic, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and the five deputy speakers, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and three of his deputies (Finance Minister Zoran Maric is away on business), Constitutional Court President Miroslav Separovic, and the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Mirko Sundov. Nineteen members of Milanovic’s campaign team will alsoÂ be present at the event.

The ceremony will begin with the performance of the national anthem by Croatian pop and jazz diva Josipa Lisac, accompanied by pianist Zvjezdan Ruzic.

The first part of the ceremony will include the oath of office and the President’s speech. An a cappella vocal group of the Croatian Navy will perform singer Vice Vukov’s song “Tvoja zemlja” (Your Country).

After that, there will be a short cocktail followed by the transfer of power ceremony.

The event will be followed by 250 representatives of the media, including 66 accredited journalists, far more than the number of guests.

Milanovic was elected in a runoff election on 5 January, beating the incumbent Grabar-Kitarovic. He received 1,034,389 votes and she 929,488.