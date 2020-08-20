ZJM Collective & Strings to hold premiere concert at Ohrid Summer

Ohrid, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – The Association of Jazz Musicians of Macedonia (ZJM) Collective & Strings is to hold premiere concert Thursday evening at the Dolni Saraj stage within the Ohrid Summer Festival.

The concert ZJM Collective & Strings will feature an all Macedonian composer and performer blend of musicians that are members of ZJM. The sound will be created by 23 of the finest jazz musicians and it will reflect the current jazz trends in the country.

The Association of Jazz Musicians and Free artists is a non-governmental organization established in 2016 with a unique goal to unite the jazz musicians that work in the country and to bring to the front the Macedonian jazz music, both in the country and abroad.

Members of the Association are some of Macedonia’s finest jazz musicians-performers, composers, students and professors of the Jazz Academies in Skopje and Shtip, as well as free artists, jazz music lovers and supporters of this kind of music. The association works towards creating better conditions for music-making, education of young talent and popularization of the jazz culture in the country.