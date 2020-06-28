Ziberi: Trajkovski and Imeri’s legacy should be honored

Skopje, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – DUI PM candidate Naser Ziberi paid Sunday a visit to the graves of President Boris Trajkovski and former president of the Party for Democratic Prosperity, Imer Imeri and honored their legacy.

“We are paying respect to the people who provided enormous contribution to the development of the country’s multiethnic character, leaving as a legacy the Ohrid Framework Agreement, which has become a part of the Constitution preamble as one of the main pillars upon which the country is built,” said Ziberi.

He said Trajkovski and Imeri’s contribution in the building of today’s multiethnic society is historic, adding that the legacy must be honored by strengthening the trust among ethnic communities.

“The political talks preceding the Ohrid Framework Agreement took place under the auspices of President Trajkovski, while Imeri was one of its signatories,” added Ziberi.