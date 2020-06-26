0_Macedonia.Portal2020 Parliamentary ElectionsMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Ziberi says wants to head next government for more prosperous country

DUI's PM candidate Naser Ziberi met Friday with Tetovo citizens, saying that July 15 is an important date for the country.

Tetovo, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi met Friday with Tetovo citizens, saying that July 15 is an important date for the country.

“This is the first time that a third option is attempting to disperse the black and white duopoly. That is why I was baffled by the intensity of the resistance to the idea of an Albanian being the next prime minister,” Ziberi told reporters.

He sent a message for dialogue to his political opponents.

“We should sit down and discuss their arguments that oppose this idea. Let’s present our vision for the country’s future. I do not want and will not be a prime minister of Albanians only. I want to head the next government that will make this country more prosperous, more European, a country where everyone will feel comfortable,” added Ziberi.

