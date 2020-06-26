Ziberi says wants to head next government for more prosperous country

Tetovo, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi met Friday with Tetovo citizens, saying that July 15 is an important date for the country.

“This is the first time that a third option is attempting to disperse the black and white duopoly. That is why I was baffled by the intensity of the resistance to the idea of an Albanian being the next prime minister,” Ziberi told reporters.

He sent a message for dialogue to his political opponents.

“We should sit down and discuss their arguments that oppose this idea. Let’s present our vision for the country’s future. I do not want and will not be a prime minister of Albanians only. I want to head the next government that will make this country more prosperous, more European, a country where everyone will feel comfortable,” added Ziberi.