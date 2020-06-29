Ziberi promotes DUI’s government program for first Albanian PM

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – If we want a better life for ourselves in this country, a better chance for future generations, we need to change the way politics is conducted here. We need to eliminate the bipolarity of the two largest political parties in the Macedonian bloc, Naser Ziberi, DUI’s candidate for first Albanian PM, said Monday presenting the priorities of DUI’s government program.

Addressing the event held outside the Government in downtown Skopje, Ziberi said his promises wouldn’t be ’empty words.’ “I have concrete, sincere and achievable measures the government is able to take to recover the economy, protect jobs, improve education and infrastructure, as well as justice and equality.

Macedonians, he noted, shouldn’t feel threatened by equality. “No one wants to take anything from them, on the contrary, equality is beneficial for all of us. Equality will improve the country. I strongly believe that what’s good for the Albanians is good for the Macedonians, too,” the DUI candidate urged.

Consensus decision-making and shared responsibility, equal distribution of public investments, mandatory Albanian language classes in schools, zero profit tax for companies for three years for every first-time employee under 35, laws banning casinos near schools, churches and mosques – these are some of the priorities Ziberi presented at Monday’s event as part of DUI’s elections campaign.

He also said he would make efforts the future government to declare August 13, the day of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, a national holiday.

“We also should reach consensus over the national anthem. It needs to reflect our diversity. It should be a symbol of equality and inclusiveness,” Ziberi told the rally.