Ziberi: Macedonia mature for equality regardless of ethnic background

Gostivar, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – I can be the amalgam that brings attitudes of political parties closer and represent an opportunity for the people’s perspective, said DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi in Gostivar on Saturday.

Ziberi, who presented the initiative for equal economy in the private sector, said his nomination is based on improving interethnic relations.

“The objective of my nomination as prime minister is to send a message that Macedonia is already mature to create equal conditions in all walks of life. Ethnic background should not be the only criterion in giving people a chance to move forward. If we unite around the pillars of equality and European values, we can create fertile ground for a common perspective,” said Ziberi.

He claimed to be a factor of merging diversities, because bipolarity and strained relations do not move the country forward.

“I want people to see me as a candidate who offers a better perspective, a better alternative and prosperity for all. I believe in myself, in the entity that supports me in my effort to be an amalgam that brings attitudes of political parties closer, representing an opportunity for the people’s perspective,” added Ziberi.