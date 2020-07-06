Ziberi expects all ethnic communities to support his candidacy for first Albanian PM

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s candidate for first Albanian Prime Minister, Naser Ziberi held Monday a press conference outside government building presenting his election programme.

“One week ago, I presented my action plan for my first 100 days as the first Albanian Prime Minister, here in the same place, outside government building. From my first day in office, I will implement twenty-five specific measures with the highest priority. Twenty-five concrete measures that will improve the lives of all citizens, not just Albanians,” Ziberi noted.

He promised establishment of a high court for equality, a new institution that would ensure equal justice and investigate all suspicious cases of ethnic discrimination in the courts, in the state administration, by the competent authorities.

He also presented plan on equal economic revival, which will create thousands of new jobs and will secure equality in private companies.

“A zero income tax for employees under the age of 35 will increase wages, but also will encourage companies to employ young people. The state’s 50 percent contribution to the social contribution of new jobs, which increase equal representation, will create jobs, especially for Albanians, and remove ethnic barriers. By awarding grants amounting to EUR 20,000 for young farmers, agriculture will be supported as being one of the most important pillars of our economy,” Ziberi said.

He also underlined the commitment to provide government loan amounting to EUR 20,000 for young people to buy a first home.

Ziberi promised social pensions for all women that had never worked, but had contributed a lot in building of our state and our society.

He expects support from Albanian citizens, but also from Macedonians, and other ethnic communities to make their dream come true.

“On July 16, I will return to the government building to implement all these ideas, improve living standards and ensure equality for all citizens. I call upon all citizens of North Macedonia to join us on this journey to a better life,” Ziberi said.