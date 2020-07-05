Ziberi: EUR 20,000 grants for farmers under 35

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s candidate for first Albanian PM, Naser Ziberi, met Sunday with farmers in the village of Grchec and discussed with them his party’s ideas for promotion of agriculture and greater support for farmers.

“The government will support all farmers in North Macedonia. You are the ones who provide food for the people, so we’ll help you overcome all the challenges you’re facing. We’ll allocate EUR 200 million in the sector to modernize equipment, invest in rural infrastructure and implement capital watering systems projects,” Ziberi said.

North Macedonia aims to join the European Union, he added, which holds agriculture and farming in high regard.

“Serious reforms must be introduced in the setor, to improve lives,” Ziberi told farmers.

He underlined commitment to create as PM more opportunities for farmers and to encourage young people to take up this occupation, by giving EUR 20,000 grants to farmers under the age of 35.

“We’ll also support small, micro and medium-sized farming businesses to facilitate their product placement on the market,” Ziberi said.