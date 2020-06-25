Ziberi: Country needs cohesive figure

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The country needs a figure that can be a factor of integration regardless of one’s political, ethnic, social or any other background, said Naser Ziberi, DUI’s candidate for prime minister.

“The country needs someone who doesn’t belong to either side in order to eliminate the bipolar intolerance among the main factors who might continue to push the country in agony,” he stated Thursday after a visit to the Mother Teresa Memorial House in Skopje.

Answering a journalist question, Ziberi said he could serve as a ‘cohesive factor’ in the country.

He said he kicked off his election campaigning from the Mother Teresa Memorial House because “she is someone who is considered a figure of humanity, social justice, unity and integration, and elimination of all injustice.’

“Running for prime minister, I will be guided by these principles, because the mission that united the world might bring perspective for Macedonia in the future, both within and beyond,” Ziberi stated.