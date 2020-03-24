Zhernovski: Unconditional recommendation an encouragement towards becoming full-fledged EU member soon

Поврзани вести
Let’s use self-isolation in productive way – read books, listen to music, watch movies, play a round of Parcheesi
24 March 2020 12:24
Certain medical goods exempt from import duty, lower import taxes in food industry to follow
24 March 2020 12:10
MFA organizes return of 63 Macedonian nationals from Montenegro
24 March 2020 11:47
Conclusions over preventive measures and activities valid during state of emergency: gov’t
24 March 2020 11:35
North Macedonia records decline in tuberculosis cases
24 March 2020 11:16
Private health institutions to join in fight against coronavirus
24 March 2020 10:52
