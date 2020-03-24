0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zhernovski: Unconditional recommendation an encouragement towards becoming full-fledged EU member soon

The unconditional recommendation gives us encouragement that once EU accession negotiations are opened, North Macedonia would very soon become a full-fledged EU member, Deputy Foreign Minister told Slobodna TV on Tuesday.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 24 March 2020 12:56
