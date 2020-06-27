Zhernovski to Alliance for Multilateralism: Sound response to greatest health challenge

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Under the joint presidency of the French and German Foreign Ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas respectively, the Alliance for Multilateralism held a ministerial meeting, also including North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski.

The meeting, also attended by World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom, was dedicated to the enhancement of the multilateral health architecture and mechanisms for prevention of future crises, as well as the fight against spreading disinformation (Infodemic) in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

In his address, Zhernovski conveyed the significance that North Macedonia attaches to multilateralism, underlining that international cooperation is key in solving the challenges in a time when COVID-19 continues to be a fatal threat for people.

“We support all initiatives that urge for collective response to the pandemic, through effective multilateralism and UN’s central role in the fight against the crisis and management of its effects,” said Zhernovski.

He added that the health and economic crisis upon the global community will have long-term negative repercussions on the livelihoods of people across the world, calling for frequent and enhanced coordination and cooperation of all stakeholders – UN, health and humanitarian organizations, NGOs – to control and mitigate COVID-19 consequences.

“At this time, WHO must be the leading agency and the chief advisor for technical and health policies in the world,” said Zhernovski.

He also highlighted the role of every individual in spreading disinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the entire course of the pandemic, North Macedonia’s institutions have demonstrated maturity and worked in the interest of every citizen. We stood firmly on the path of coronavirus-related fake news, which if not prevented, can create insurmountable consequences on people’s health. The Macedonian Government provided a sound response to this greatest health challenge,” underlined Deputy FM Zhernovski.

The Alliance for Multilateralism, launched on 2 April 2019 by the French and German Foreign Ministers, is an informal alliance of countries that are convinced that multilateralism founded on respect for international law is the only reliable guarantee for international stability and peace and that the challenges we are facing can only be solved through cooperation. It aims to bring together willing partners who can express themselves and take action.