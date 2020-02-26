Zhernovski: Fair election will reaffirm our European future

Skopje, 25 February 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia remains devoted to protecting, respecting and promoting fundamental human rights and freedoms. The country’s European future will further be reaffirmed by a fair, democratic election, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski told the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy FM Zhernovski in his speech focused on current challenges facing the global community and the necessity of safeguarding human rights and freedoms through close cooperation between nations.

“Every one of us,” Zhernovski said, “has a duty to preserve peace and stability as a prerequisite for the prosperity of any society.

“So let’s take essential steps forward and stand firm in defense of human rights while letting the past serve as a stimulus and a boost for the future.”

Speaking about the latest developments in the country, Zhernovski said that the government over the previous two and a half years had reinstated democratic principles by implementing reforms in the judiciary, intelligence agencies, and on issues like freedom of expression.

He noted that social cohesion was much stronger, women’s and children’s rights were better respected, and civic engagement was encouraged.

Regarding the EU integration process, the Deputy FM expressed his hope that soon and without any delay, the Union will make the well-deserved decision to start negotiations, which will further raise democratic standards and human rights responsibilities. mr/