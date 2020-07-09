Zemaj calls on N. Macedonia to review decision on mandatory PCR tests for Kosovo nationals

Prishtina, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – Kosovo’s Health Minister Armend Zemaj on Thursday called on North Macedonia to review its decision on mandatory PCR tests for Kosovo nationals entering the country, MIA’s Prishtina correspondent reports.

Zemaj posted on Facebook that the decision reached by the Macedonian Government was causing damage to Kosovo nationals and business.

He adds that he had asked the Embassy of Kosovo in North Macedonia to contact authorities in a bid to find a solution.

“I asked Ambassador Gerg Dedaj to contact the competent authorities and inform them about our position on the need for cooperation between our countries in order to overcome the pandemic and coordinate in the fight against the coronavirus,” Zemaj says.