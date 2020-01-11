Zelensky insists on full investigation

“This morning brings the truth,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in response to Iran’s announcement that its military unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet near Tehran that crashed and killed everyone on board.

“Ukraine insists on a full admission of guilt. We expect Iran to bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies, pay compensation, and issue an official apology. The investigation must be full, open, and continue without delays or obstacles,” he tweeted.

In the aftermath of the crash, questions were raised as to why the Ukrainian airline and authorities in Iran allowed the flight to depart as normal, given the heightened tensions.

The European Aviation Safety Agency and the US Federal Aviation Administration are among aviation authorities that have since advised airlines to avoid flights through Iraqi and Iranian airspace. Airlines such as Germany’s Lufthansa have canceled flights to the country.

Ukrainian officials have traveled to Iran to help with the investigation. The damaged black-box flight recorders have been recovered from the crash site. Iran says it could hand them over another country for help downloading the data.