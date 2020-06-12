Žbogar: Presentation of EU negotiating framework a matter of days

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – It is a matter of days when the European Commission proposes the negotiating framework, a step forward in the next stage of our negotiations with the country, said EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar on Friday.

“Yes, we said that the negotiating framework, the initial draft, will be unveiled by the Commission in June and we are still in June. I believe it is a matter of days when the European Commission proposes the negotiating framework, a step forward in the next stage of our negotiations with the country. It is more about implementing the new methodology in the negotiating framework. This is the new element that was not part of the previous negotiations with Serbia and Montenegro. It’s a little bit more sensitive now and there is a fine adjustment in Brussels on this issue. Nevertheless, the framework will be adopted. This is the document that guides the negotiations, includes the principles and guidelines, the core of the negotiations and the procedure. This is a draft that will afterwards be presented before member-states, but a significant document nonetheless. It is a significant step on the path of your country to the EU,” Ambassador Žbogar told Telma TV.

He says that requests by member-states, such as the ones by Bulgaria, could be included in the negotiating framework, but the final document should be agreed by all members.

“This is a draft-document, whereas all member-states should agree on the final document. Therefore, Bulgaria will also have to give its consent on the negotiating framework. During the discussions, which might take some time, certain members could give proposals or comments. But the framework needs the consent from all, which also goes for all annexes, comments and changes,” says Žbogar.

Regarding the date for the intergovernmental conference, which officially starts the accession negotiations, the EU Ambassador says it is difficult to say exactly, but considering Serbia and Montenegro’s experience, this could take place in the fall, i.e. the second half of the year, during the German EU Presidency.

“EU membership is a national priority and a strategic objective for your country. Everyone sees it as the top priority, regardless of the election winner. I don’t expect this priority to change. The negotiators should be experts. You may have a top politician for the official meetings, but you need partisan-free experts who represent North Macedonia, from the country for the country. That is why I hope that when you get new institutions, the first thing you might have to unite around is this national goal,” notes Žbogar.