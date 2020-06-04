Žbogar: Negotiating framework not finalized yet, difficult to talk about its content

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Samuel Žbogar said Thursday the negotiating framework isn’t a public document yet and it isn’t finalized yet, so it’s difficult to talk about its contents.

In an answer to a reporter’s question, Žbogar added that it’s the same negotiating framework with a similar structure as those done for other countries in the region, but integrating the new methodology agreed by the European Council recently.

As regards relations with Bulgaria, the EU Ambassador pointed out that good neighborly relations are an important element of the enlargement process.

“This was confirmed in the decision of the European Council of March. The need to continue implementation of the agreements with the neighbors and to continue developing neighborly relations will of course be addressed in the negotiating framework,” Žbogar said.

He noted that EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi confirmed the negotiating framework will come out in June, adding the EU still stands by this date.

“It is coming out in June. Very soon it will be presented from the Commission to the member states. Then it’s up to member states to discuss it and finally approve it, and only then it will be presented to your country,” Žbogar said.