Žbogar: Discussions on negotiating framework to continue after summer break

Kumanovo, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar during his visit to Kumanovo on Friday said that discussions on negotiating framework are expected to continue after the summer break.

“The member states are still discussing the negotiating framework and now during the summer there was a break and think in the September they will come back, so we will have to wait the member states to approve the negotiating framework. Only once this is approved, we can fix the date for intergovernmental conference and we are hoping that this going to happen during the German Presidency of the EU Council,” Žbogar told reporters.

Asked whether a strong parliament and a stable government with 62 lawmakers can be expected, he said a majority of the parties are supporting the European future and are in support of the European path of the reforms.

“First we’ll have to see that the government will be elected in the parliament. Most, if not all political parties are supporting European future, are supporting the reforms for the European future. I see that majority in support of the European path of the reforms that will need to be done in the next years is much bigger than the support for the government. I believe that the new government will reach out to the opposition and try to work together for the strategic interest of the country,” Žbogar noted.

