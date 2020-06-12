Žbogar: Both parties want elections in July, leaders to find solution on date

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar expects leaders of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski respectively, to find a solution on the date for the elections at Friday’s meeting in the President’s Office, because both parties want elections in July.

“I listened to President Pendarovski today when he explained why the state of emergency would not be extended. He invited both leaders to a meeting, because he had a good point when saying that leaders should talk and find a solution. Of course it would be best if everyone agrees on the date. I believe it is a good gesture on his part and hope that leaders will find a solution when they meet. Both parties, all parties want elections in July. They should only agree on the date, which should not be too difficult,” Ambassador Žbogar told Telma TV.