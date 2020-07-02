Žbogar: Another important step for North Macedonia on road to EU

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Another important step for North Macedonia on the road to the EU. The European Commission sent a draft Negotiation Framework to the EU Council for consideration of the member states, EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Samuel Žbogar tweeted on Thursday.

The European Commission presented to the Council of the EU on Wednesday the draft-negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia, laying out the guidelines and principles for their accession talks.

Negotiating frameworks are made public only after they’re adopted by Council members. The EC delivers draft-negotiating frameworks to member states who amend and adopt them.