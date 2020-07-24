Zambia tests all lawmakers for virus, 15 positive

After all the lawmakers in Zambia’s parliament were submitted to mandatory coronavirus testing, 15 of them have received positive results, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Friday.

The tests were ordered after two lawmakers died over the weekend. One of them had suffered from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Until then, Zambia’s parliament counted 158 members.

In the meantime, Kenyan government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna also confirmed having tested positive for the virus. He was showing mild symptoms and was receiving medical treatment in an isolation facility, he wrote in a statement published on Twitter.

In South Africa, two ministers were recently brought into hospital after contracting the disease.

So far, Zambia has reported 3,584 coronavirus cases, while Kenya has recorded 15,601.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned that following a slow start to the pandemic on the African continent, case numbers were now rising rapidly.