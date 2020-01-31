0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaharieva: New methodology should not hinder EU talks with North Macedonia

The new methodology shouldn't hinder the EU enlargement process and opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Friday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 31 January 2020 17:09

