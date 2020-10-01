0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsSvet.Slajder

Zaharieva: Good-neighborly relations are criterion for EU membership

Good-neighborly relations are not invented by Bulgaria and they are a fundamental condition and criterion for EU membership. North Macedonia must respect and implement the Friendship Treaty that we signed, says Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2020 18:57
