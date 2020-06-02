Zaharieva: Anti-Bulgarian rhetoric in North Macedonia is due to coming election

Sofia, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said anti-Bulgarian rhetoric in North Macedonia was due to coming election and nationalist views of some politicians.

“Part of the reason for the anti-Bulgarian rhetoric in Macedonia is the nationalist approach, which is due to the coming election in the country. However, when committed to be part of the European family, no politician should think of speaking that way, especially to a neighboring friendly country,” Zaharieva told BNT.

According to her, such rhetoric in North Macedonia is accompanied by a lot of fake news on Bulgaria and the Bulgarian views.

Zaharieva noted the biggest step backwards in the bilateral relations was the halt of the work of the joint Bulgarian-Macedonian commission on historical and educational matters.

“Halting the work of the joint commission was at their request due to the coming election. But I don’t accept the argument that the work of the commission should stop ahead of the election, as it’s made up of historians, not politicians, and no one gives the commission political instruction,” Zaharieva said.