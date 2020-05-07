Zagreb summit declaration reaffirms region is integral part of Europe, EU’s geo-strategic priority

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Leaders of European Union member-states, leadership of the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission, along with heads of state and government of Western Balkans countries, adopted Wednesday a joint declaration within the EU-Western Balkans Zagreb Summit, reaffirming the unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans, while Western Balkans partners reiterated their commitment to the European perspective as their firm strategic choice.

The Zagreb Declaration says the EU and the Western Balkans are together fighting the coronavirus and its effects. The EU has mobilised very swiftly a package of over EUR 3.3 billion to the benefit of the Western Balkans. This includes immediate support for the health sector, in particular through delivering essential supplies to save lives and significant support for the social and economic recovery needs of partners, as well as a EUR 750 million package of Macro-Financial Assistance and a EUR 1.7 billion package of assistance from the European Investment Bank.

The declaration further states that the ongoing pandemic demonstrates how the EU and the Western Balkans together are tackling common challenges.

“This co-operation includes joint procurement and the unrestricted trade-flow of protective personal equipment, ensuring the fast flow of essential goods through Green Lanes linking the EU and Western Balkans, the supply by the EU of testing material to check the correct functioning of coronavirus tests in the Western Balkans as well as close cooperation with relevant health bodies,” reads the document.

The EU and the Western Balkans partners share the objective of a peaceful, strong, stable and united Europe, underpinned by our historical, cultural and geographical ties and by our mutual political, security and economic interests.

“The EU welcomes the strong commitment by the Western Balkans partners to the primacy of democracy and the rule of law, especially the fight against corruption and organised crime, good governance, as well as respect for human rights, gender equality and for rights of persons belonging to minorities,” reads the declaration.

We will reinforce, it adds, our cooperation on addressing disinformation and other hybrid activities originating in particular from third-state actors seeking to undermine the European perspective of the region.

“The EU fully supports the Western Balkans partners’ pledge to inclusive regional cooperation and strengthening good neighbourly relations, including with EU Member States. Implementing bilateral agreements in good faith and with tangible results, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty on Good Neighbourly Relations with Bulgaria, remains important in this regard. Further and decisive efforts need to be devoted to reconciliation and regional stability, as well as to finding and implementing definitive, inclusive and binding solutions to partners’ bilateral disputes and issues rooted in the legacy of the past, in line with international law and established principles, including the Agreement on Succession Issues. We welcome the recent appointment of the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues,” notes the declaration.

The close cooperation of the Western Balkans in the framework of existing regional structures has shown its value in confronting the COVID-19 crisis. The EU will continue to support such inclusive regional cooperation and urges the Western Balkans leaders to fully exploit the potential of regional cooperation to facilitate the economic recovery after the crisis.

“Once we exit the immediate measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, a new phase of close cooperation to tackle the significant socio-economic impact of the crisis will follow. Building on the Communication of 29 April, the European Commission is invited to come forward with a robust economic and investment plan for the region aiming to boost the economies while improving their competitiveness, to better connect them within the region and with the EU,” reads the declaration.

The EU and the Western Balkans agree to advance cooperation on core security issues with more determination and in a more systematic way, including at operational level, whereas preventing and countering terrorism and extremism, including the financing, radicalisation and return of foreign terrorist fighters require particular attention.

The EU and the Western Balkans partners recognise that results in the fight against corruption and organised crime are essential for the region’s political and socio-economic transformation and for regional stability and security, which are in the best interest of their people.

“The Western Balkans partners, in cooperation with the EU and with each other, will continue to take resolute actions against human trafficking, drug cultivation, money laundering and smuggling of human beings and drugs. The fight against the illicit trafficking of weapons provides an excellent example of how we can increase our security when we work together towards a common objective,” notes the declaration.

It also refers to cooperation to tackle migration challenges and giving priority to energy security, including the diversification of sources and routes.

“In order to further promote our shared interests the EU leaders express readiness to reinvigorate the political dialogue, including regularly at a high-level, between the EU and the Western Balkans,” concludes the declaration.