Zaev: We will validate the difference on July 15

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – We will validate the difference on July 15. On one hand we have the NATO membership and the white baroque palace on the other. Brussels and the EU accession negotiations on one side, Belize on the other. SDSM offers people who took the country on the right track, VMRO-DPMNE offers Gruevski’s people. SDSM brings allies, VMRO-DPMNE conflicts. SDSM means security, VMRO-DPMNE danger, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Friday.

Zaev said North Macedonia is the 30th NATO member and has received a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations after a decade of stagnation.

According to him, the new SDSM-led government would open 80 percent of the EU accession chapters by 2024, which means opening of European funds to fight the corona-crisis, to develop the economy, to advance the green agenda, to realize capital investments, but also funds for agriculture, schools, roads, water supply systems…

“We have shown over the past three years that SDSM and its coalition made EU and NATO a reality. On the other hand, VMRO-DPMNE can only bring back the regime,” said Zaev.