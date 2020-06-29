Zaev: We took bold decisions, Mickoski has no stance on important issues

Kumanovo, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said in Kumanovo on Sunday the economy would develop in the coming period, with EUR 600 million on offer to support businesses and opening of new jobs, along with EUR 2 billion in productive infrastructure – express and regional roads, water supply and sewerage systems, kindergartens, hospitals, culture centers.

Zaev said the average salary would increase to Mden 34,000 (EUR 550) and the minimum wage by 40 percent to Mden 20,000 (EUR 325) by the end of the four-year term.

Regarding his political opponents, he said Mickoski did not have a stance on any key issue – name, multiethnicity, Prespa – accusing the opposition of only being fit for quarreling, not EU negotiations or accession funds.

Pillar “Care for All” encompasses workers in bankrupt companies, social pensions, increased social transfers, higher salaries for social workers, employees in kindergartens and culture sector, subsidies for farmers.

“Eco State” is a pillar offering financial support for environmental projects, including EUR 60 million for inverter ACs for home heating.

“Justice, Order and Discipline” is there for all, with the law on the public prosecutor’s office being the key. Zaev said judges and prosecutors who worked on the expiry of the statute of limitations of cases would be purged.

Oliver Spasovski and Sanja Lukarevska, who head the list of coalition “We Can” in the second election district, referred to several projects to be realized in Kumanovo, leading to higher standard and a better future.