Zaev: We’re united in a big, multi-ethnic, winning coalition

This coalition recognizes the importance of keeping the country on the right path. There's no turning back. Our election programme guarantees we'll win the election on April 12, and stay on the right course, because we can do more and we can do better, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Wednesday at an event where SDSM and coalition partners signed a coalition agreement. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 11 March 2020 20:21
