Zaev: We’re seeking solutions for struggling winegrowing sector

Skopje, 8 September 2020 (MIA) – The winegrowing sector is going through difficulties, but we’ll be seeking solutions through dialogue that is acceptable by all parties – producers, wineries and the state, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday ahead of a meeting with winegrowers in Kavadarci.

However, he stressed, we need to be rational and take into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected all segments of the economy.

Additional EUR 5.5 million is projected this year to aid the winegrowing sector. Also, direct support to the export of bulk and bottled wine – EUR 400 per vehicle on the average – is being mulled, according to Zaev.

So far, wineries have 55 million litres of wine in stock due to restaurants being shut down at home and abroad. In comparison, last year they had reserves of about 35 million litres.

An additional issue, the PM said, is the disease affecting 20%-30% of vines.

“We are here today to find a solution that is fair for winegrowers, wineries and the state as well. I expect a fruitful and quality debate to discuss ways for solving the issue before the state starts purchasing grapes,” Zaev told reporters.

The PM at the meeting with winegrowers was accompanied by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi and Agriculture Minister Arijanit Hoxha.