Zaev: We opened 64,000 job positions, we’ll create 100,000 more

Kriva Palanka, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – We made brave decisions, took a stand, resolved long-standing disputes, made friends and opened doors for the country’s economic development. We served the people and everything we did was in the best interest of children, who are are our future. In two and a half years we opened 64,000 new job positions, in four years we’ll create a 100,000 more, to keep young people here, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a rally in Kriva Palanka.

According to him, the country now has the support of its neighbors, so, he added, we can do more and we can do better.

“We fulfill the wishes of our ancestors who fought for our country and language. Our identity and language are recognized throughout the world, our security is ensured by NATO membership, we no longer FYROM, but North Macedonia, home of the Macedonian people,” Zaev said.

He added that the EU negotiating framework for North Macedonia says that the entire EU acquis needs to be translated into Macedonian, which is the first step towards Macedonian becoming an official EU language.

“Once we start to open clusters in September or October, we’ll also get access to EU funds. We won’t allow doors to NATO and EU to close and plunge us back into isolation,” Zaev told people in Kriva Palanka.

By the end of our next term, he added, we promise to raise the minimum wage to Mden 20,000 and the average salary to Mden 34,000.

SDSM secretary-general and MP candidate Ljupcho Nikolovski also addressed the rally.

“In two and a half years, we reconstructed roads, started construction works on several expressways, etc. We kept our word and fought for citizens. During our next term we’ll implement two capital projects in Kriva Palanka: supply every household with gas, to cut people’s expenditures and build a winter sports and recreation center at Kalin Kamen to promote development and bring in tourists,” Nikolovski said.

Health Minister Venko Filipce told the rally that the fight against COVID-19 showed that what SDSM had done in the past two and a half years, including investments in medical workers, has been key to ensure sustainability of the healthcare system.