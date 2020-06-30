Zaev: We offer new development economics

Radovish, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is paying Tuesday a visit to Radovish, meeting with representatives of the business sector, youth, farmers, athletes to talk about the programme of SDSM-led coalition “We Can”.

“The programme offers a new development economics that will ensure new investments, jobs and higher salaries for all citizens. We pledge to secure EUR 2,2 billion in public investments over the next four years, along with EUR 1,2 billion of direct private investments, at least EUR 1 billion of foreign investments, innovation-based investments and sustainability of businesses,” said Zaev.

“Our measures and policies will additionally cut the unemployment rate by three percent per year, lowering it single digits by 2024,” added Zaev.

He said salaries would rise to MKD 34,000 (EUR 550) by 2024, while the minimum wage to Mden 20,000 (EUR 325).

“Pensions will rise in parallel with salaries, because only a strong economy can give back to its citizens,” noted Zaev.

According to him, the agriculture will be enhanced from every possible aspect.

“We have demonstrated that subsidies are increasing and are allocated to the true individual farmers,” said Zaev.