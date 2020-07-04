Zaev: We’ll increase support for domestic companies, allocate EUR 600 million by 2024

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev met Saturday in Rosoman with representatives of the business community and discussed with them successful management of the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the party’s economic agenda for the next four-year term in office.

He stressed at the meeting that SDSM has successfully mitigated the negative effects of the coronacrisis, though the implementation of three sets of economic measures, amounting to EUR 1.1 billion, that is, 10% of the GDP.

The first results of the measures, Zaev noted, are already visible and the economy is recovering much faster than expected.

18 companies in Rosoman have received government support to pay salaries, one company has been granted a zero-interest loan, while 533 Rosoman residents have received payment cards.

“We’re committed to supporting the business sector because saving and creating new jobs matters. In the past three years, we allocated a record EUR 100 million to domestic companies. In the next term, we’ll do even better and grant them support in the amount of EUR 600 million from the budget and European funds,” Zaev said.

He stressed the importance of the country continuing to move in the right direction to ensure economic growth. Therefore, he called on citizens to vote in the July 15 election for SDSM and the “We Can” coalition.