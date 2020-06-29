Zaev: We care for Lake Dojran

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – We will draft measures for rehabilitation of the waste water collector and the filtering station in Dojran worth Mden 60 million (EUR 1 million) by 2021, while completion of the Konsko dam will ensure timely water supply to Lake Dojran, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Monday.

He said it is important to keep the environment in and around the lake so that Dojran tourism develops properly.

Zaev inspected the construction works on a scientific-education center in Dojran, worth EUR 5 million provided by the EU, as well the the rehabilitation works on the town park, funded by a project the EU and the World Bank, supported by Dojran municipality.

“Project ‘Eco State’ is the fifth important pillar in the programme of SDSM and ‘We Can’ coalition, and the first two years of the mandate will focus on making the country greener,” added Zaev.