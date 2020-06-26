Zaev: We cannot go back to where we used to be

Ohrid, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – We’ll persevere and put away the masks, but what our rivals are going to do with the masks they are always wearing – masks of renewal, masks of fake patriotism. They can never get rid of these masks, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday evening.

Speaking at an election panel in Ohrid, Zaev referred to investments in the city’s local and central self-government in the past three years making comparison with what had been invested during the VMRO-DPMNE-led administration.

He said that pensions were raised, salaries in most of the sectors were raised as well as the amount of average and minimum wage.

“We cannot afford to get back to where we used to be now that we have a chance, when we have friends and when we are in NATO and had been approved to start negotiations (with the EU),” Zaev told the panel.

We, he noted, have a country that is recognized by the whole world, where predominantly Macedonians live whose identity is recognized worldwide and who speak Macedonian that is also internationally recognized.

Zaev urged the supporters to make a choice on July 15. “Vote for investments in human capital instead of in monuments, investments in natural rarities, in young people, in the future.”

Radmila Shekerinska, the first candidate in the SDSM-led coalition’s list, and Laze Taneski, Ohrid-based MP candidate, also addressed the event.