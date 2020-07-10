Zaev: ‘We Can’ coalition will win in Shuto Orizari

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – ‘We Can’ coalition will win in Shuto Orizari, unity and togetherness will win. It is always an honor to speak in front of the Roma people, we know we can do much more and much better, everyone else comes here telling lies before elections and goes away afterwards, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told people in Shuto Orizari on Thursday.

“We’ve always been here to affirm the Roma language, culture and tradition. Together we fought against poverty, for the honor and dignity of North Macedonia. Throughout this period we showed we’re different than the others. That’s why we’re in the largest coalition, which has four MPs from the Roma community. We need to work most for the Roma community and we won’t stop until the quality of life f the Roma is not the same with the quality of life of the Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, everyone,” Zaev said.

He spoke about the Prespa Agreement, the Treaty with Bulgaria and the “one society for all” concept, stressing that the power is in unity.

Zaev underlined that the two strategic goals have been achieved – NATO membership and opening chapters for start of EU accession negotiations, and the EU has adopted the negotiating framework.

“As a NATO member, with the EU accession negotiations, we have finally seen the day we have been fighting for since the independence, to raise the economic standard, respond to poverty, make sure evryone has a job, higher pay, higher pensions, higher standard,” Zaev said.

MP candidate Oliver Spasovski said the meeting with the citizens of Shuto Orizari on Thursday was ahead of the great victory of the future of the country on July 15.

“We have invested in every municipality, in every citizen. All the problems from the regime have been solved today,” Spasovski said.

Today, he pointed out, we’re all the same and we’re all one. Instead of destroying, we are building.

“We worked hard to strengthen the concept of one society for all, and we showed that everyone deserves an equal chance, to work, to be educated, to live, to build the future of our country together. We made brave decisions, and only in three years North Macedonia joined NATO and we opened prospects for the EU. We needed your support, and you gave us support – thank you,” Spasovski said.