Zaev: We can achieve more and better results with motivated and committed individuals

Skopje, 29 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev in his speech during Saturday’s session in the parliament for the election of the new government has pledged as Prime Minister and together with the ministers to show once again that they can achieve more and even better results in the next term.

“This is a small government, which I will lead and which includes motivated and committed individuals who will work to achieve the set goals in the strategic interest of the state,” Zaev said.

The country and the entire world, he said, are in condition that threatens all segments of life and with the election of this government we complete the system that will work to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

“We had a historic opportunity to form the coalition ‘We Can’ with Besa at these elections. This program harmonized and supplemented with our coalition partners DUI and DPA is transformed into a work program of the government for 2021-2024. New energy in achieving economic growth, modern education and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,” Zaev said.

We have shown that we can save jobs and maintain a stable economy even in these pandemic times, Zaev said, adding that this is an encouragement to continue working on growth rates.

“During the crisis, we have pledged to keep the minimum monthly wage at Mden 14,500 and to help citizens and companies. After the end of the crisis, the government is committed to raising the minimum and average wage by 20 to 30 percent, thus reaching the goal of Mden 20,000 minimum wage until the end of government’s mandate. Depending on the duration of the global crisis, we are committed to achieve a four percent economic growth rate,” he noted.

“The value of net investments will be EUR 1 billion. The level of public investment will increase to EUR 2 billion while foreign direct investment will amount EUR 1.5 billion. We will support domestic and foreign investments with EUR 300 million from the budget and EUR 300 million from foreign funds,” Zaev said.

He also said that investing in new roads and highways and railway infrastructure will continue.

In regard to the public administration reform, he said that several models for administration reform will be taken into account as reduction to 20% percent with reorganization, retirement and transfer to the private sector.

Zaev pledged for stronger fight against crime and corruption with the introduction of a strong and efficient judicial system, and that they will remain committed to the implementation of the agreements signed with Greece and Bulgaria.

“We will continue working dedicatedly on good neighbourly relations. We will continue implementing the Ohrid Framework Agreement, which is the basis of interethnic coexistence. We pledge to open 80% of the negotiating chapters in the next four years,” Zaev noted.

He also said that principles and values on which work program of the government is based are European values.

In order to easier cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will introduce new sets of measures to support the citizens, Zaev said, announcing investments in healthcare and construction of a new health centre.

“We are also committed to tackling environmental problems—including air pollution,” Zaev said.

These are the principles on which the new coalition government agreed in the strategic interest of the state, Zaev said.