Zaev-Varhelyi: EC to continue to help North Macedonia both in financial and HR terms

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – The economic-investment plan for the Western Balkans, goodneighborly policy and the possibility of holding the first EU intergovernmental conference were in the focus of Wednesday’s online meeting of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

Commissioner Varhelyi said the EC remained committed to providing assistance to North Macedonia, both in financial and human resources, the Government said in a press release.

Varhelyi also said the preparations of the economic-investment plan, which allocates almost EUR 9 billion for the Western Balkans, are in the final stages.

PM Zaev expressed his gratitude to the EU for its support in the fight against the coronavirus and presented the Government’s priorities for the next four years.

“Reforms in the security system, public administration and judiciary are in the focus of the next Government. Furthermore, the Government’s strategic priority is to have open dialogue with all stakeholders, including the opposition, on all key issues and reforms that are important for North Macedonia’s progress,” added Zaev.

Zaev assured Varhelyi that the country remains committed to enhanced implementation of the European agenda and the technical processes that lie ahead, reads the press release.