Zaev urges sharing of crisis burden for faster rehabilitation

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – Measures that we have offered to the Government to cope with the economic effects of the coronavirus are tough but necessary. Citizens are entitled to know the truth and what is ahead of us. We should all share the burden for faster rehabilitation and overcoming of the economic crisis, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Wednesday.

“Loans will partially fix the situation but we should demonstrate solidarity for the other part. We must support workers, the economy and the businesses because they are the ones filling up the budget, ensure the GDP growth and the salaries, they pay taxes and generate the country’s development. In such circumstances there should be balanced distribution of the burden,” said Zaev.

He added that expectations for the collection of revenues ranges between 30-40 percent.

“This means that we will be short of 60 percent, of which half could be covered by loans in the amount of approximately EUR 1 billion. The remaining amount can be secured only by cuts and savings on everything related to private and public consumption. We should be aware that the burden must be shared. The sooner we realize this, the better we cope with the crisis,” noted Zaev.

Over the weekend, SDSM presented a set of measures to protect the coronavirus-hit economy, including salaries in the equivalent of a minimum salary for all office holders and public sector employees in April and May, along with scrapping the fees for board members at all levels. However, the measure should not apply to doctors and health workers, police and army, and all those directly engaged in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.