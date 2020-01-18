Zaev urges Mickoski to reach solution on PPO before Parliament dissolves

Skopje, 17 January 2020 (MIA) – SDSM President Zoran Zaev is optimistic that by the time Parliament dissolves on Feb. 11 ahead of the April 12 election, the proposed act on the Public Prosecutor’s Office will become law.

Speaking ahead of an Economic Chamber of Macedonia meeting with the business community, Zaev urged VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to cooperate towards reaching a solution.

Adopting the law, according to Zaev, is a responsibility towards everyone, especially citizens. He places his greatest hope, he said, in the independent parliamentary group of eight VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers.

“I want to see this law enacted,” Zaev said. “Almost four weeks remain until April 12. We need to do everything we can. I talked to the European Commissioner [for Enlargement] and said that SDSM and the coalition are ready. I asked him to please speak with the opposition. He probably has already.”

“I believe that any day now,” Zaev added, “more meetings will be held because talks on the electoral law are wrapping up. To get this done, we need to find a solution,” Zaev said.

In the new proposal, he highlighted, there’s no mention of the SPO.

“The SPO cases are guaranteed,” he explained. “They are under the legislative authority of the state prosecutor and under legal proceedings. We should relax about that and get together to find a legal solution.

“I urge VMRO-DPMNE and its leader Hristijan Mickoski to present the new Commissioner with this additional argument—although it wasn’t required of us as a condition—so he can deliver it ahead of the European Council’s summits and decisions.

“And this additional argument is not just for the sake of the EU but also for our citizens’ sake, because our citizens need this law.” mr/