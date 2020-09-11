Zaev-Tyciński: North Macedonia has Poland’s continual support in European aspirations

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Polish Ambassador Wojciech Tyciński conveyed Thursday congratulations of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to North Macedonia’s counterpart Zoran Zaev over the Government formation.

Zaev and Tyciński expressed satisfaction from the continual cooperation and friendly bilateral relations, highlighting Poland’s support over the start of EU accession negotiations and the cooperation as NATO allies, the Government said in a press release.

PM Zaev also noted the support coming from the Visegrad Group states – Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia – stable partners and supporters of regional cooperation and EU integration of the Western Balkans.

Interlocutors assessed that North Macedonia’s policies of friendship and no open issues with neighbors represent an excellent example for the other countries of the Western Balkans, expressing will for enhancement of the excellent cooperation with regards to the economic-health crisis and trade exchange, reads the press release.