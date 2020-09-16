Zaev-Tsipras: Prespa Agreement not only solved name row, ensures long-term strategic partnership

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met late Wednesday in Athens with Greek opposition leader and SYRIZA president Alexis Tsipras, discussing the implementation of the Prespa Agreement they signed in 2018.

Zaev and Tsipras agreed that the treaty made a turnaround in bilateral relations and unstuck North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic processes, since the country has since joined NATO and is expecting the start of EU accession negotiations, the Government said in a press release.

The Prespa Agreement not only solved the name row, but has also ensured long-term strategic partnership and broad development of bilateral relations. Significant political decisions are expected in the coming period, such as agreements on elimination of double taxation and investment protection.

Interlocutors also said that the Prespa Agreement opponents in both countries have accepted it as a historic treaty of enormous significance for the future of the people in North Macedonia and Greece.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi and Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov accompanied PM Zaev at the meeting with Tsipras, reads the press release.