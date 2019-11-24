Zaev to take part in 4th Regional Youth Forum in Novi Sad

Skopje, 24 November 2019 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will address the 4th Regional Youth Forum’s last session, titled “Western Balkans in 2030: Visions, Desires, Realities” in Novi Sad. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will also speak, MIA’s correspondent reports.

Prime ministers Zaev and Brnabic will also hold a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the forum.

Other forum speakers include Tanja Miscevic, Deputy Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council; Djuro Blanusha, Regional Youth Cooperation Office Secretary General, and Dejan Jovic, faculty member at the University of Zagreb’s Faculty of Political Science.

President Stevo Pendarovski also took part in the 4th Regional Youth Forum in Novi Sad, addressing the Presidential Panel held on Saturday. mr/