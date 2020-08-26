Zaev to submit new gov’t proposal, program to parliament at 11am

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev is to submit Wednesday at 11am the proposal for election of new government as well as its program to the parliament.

The proposal for election of new government to Parliament will be submitted after the MPs nominated for ministers resigned and the mandates of spare MPs [set to replace those nominated for ministers] were verified.

The new government led by PM-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev will consist of 19 ministers instead of the current 26.

Besides Zaev as Prime Minister, list of nominees for the government includes Ljupco Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Fatmir Bitikji – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture.

Arijanit Hoxha from Besa will head up the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski from the LDP will be the Minister of Local Self-Government.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration.

President Stevo Pendarovski handed the mandate for the formation of the new government to Zoran Zaev on August 13, and he had until Sept. 2 to send to parliament a programme and to nominate candidates for ministers.

In accordance with the Constitution, the government is approved with majority of votes in the 120 seat parliament.

The new parliamentary majority is made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.