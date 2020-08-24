Zaev to submit new gov’t proposal once Parliament elects Vice-Speakers

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev told TV21 on Monday that the proposal for election of new government will be delivered to Parliament once it appoints Vice-Speakers.

“Parliament must first determine the number of Vice-Speakers and make several other decisions, as well as verify the mandates of spare MPs [set to replace those nominated for ministers]. Once this is done, I will immediately deliver to Parliament the proposal for election of government and its programme,” Zaev said.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for election of new government is September 2.