Zaev to head list in fourth election district, Mickoski prefers spitzenkandidat

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski respectively, are sure of winning the April 12 early parliamentary elections but exclude the option of a broad coalition government. Zaev said during the Kanal 5 TV duel that SDSM would take part at the elections as a multiethnic party, while Mickoski claimed that VMRO-DPMNE would promote itself as a Macedonian political party.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 February 2020 23:58
