Zaev to deliver new gov’t proposal likely Wednesday morning

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday that he will deliver to Parliament the proposal for election of new government as well as its programme for the next four years once it appoints Vice-Speakers, likely on Wednesday morning.

Zaev told TV21 that he expected today the number of Vice-Speakers to be determined and MPs nominated for ministers to resign, and mandates of spare MPs [set to replace those nominated for ministers] to be verified.

“When this procedure is completed, I will submit the proposal for election of new government. The procedure for verification of the mandates will last until late Tuesday. The government proposal will probably be submitted Wednesday morning. In the next several days, MPs will review the government programme and the candidates for ministers,” Zaev stated.