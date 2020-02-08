0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Zaev: There’s enough time to adopt PPO law

There's enough time to adopt the public prosecution law. The government might send the final version to all MP groups by the end of the weekend. Parliament should use the first three days of the week to put it to vote, thus having no impact on the election date, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 February 2020 15:39
