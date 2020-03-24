0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev: The decision has been made, North Macedonia is opening EU talks

The decision has been made! North Macedonia is opening EU accession talks. This is a historic decision for our people in these hard times, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 24 March 2020 16:55
