Zaev: The citizens alone decide who will be the next prime minister

Strumica, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – In the July 15 elections it is important to get back our Parliament, to get a political government. VMRO-DPMNE cannot rule the country when it is led by irresponsible people, nothing has changed there in three years. Once it is led by pro-European, reform-oriented people, they can hope that they can win elections, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told an election panel in Strumica.

He said he expected SDSM to win next month’s elections. “We are favorites in all opinion poll and I expect victory so there’s no blackmail, the era of blackmail is over. The citizens are the only ones who decide in elections, they decide who’s going to be a lawmaker, a minister and a prime minister – only the citizens and the citizens alone,” Zaev stressed.

Speaking about the achievements of the SDSM-led government, Zaev said the country’s NATO membership guaranteed its territorial integrity, whereas the name agreement with Greece and the friendship treaty with Bulgaria have been praised by the international community.

“We’d offered the opposition to be part of a broad government and together to solve the issue with Greece and to start opening chapters of the EU negotiations. But they refused, because they have no courage,” revealed Zaev.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SDSM leader, it is important the elections to be 100% safe for voters. “Elections must be safe for the health of the citizens to vote for a responsible coalition led by SDSM that know show to deal with the consequences of the crisis, to protect the citizens and revive the economy.”

Presenting the SDSM election program, Zaev pledged the future government would raise the average salary by 30 per cent, the minimum wage by more than 40 per cent, would attract new investments, bolster job creation, etc. He also said the judiciary would undergo complete revision.

The panel also included addresses by MP candidates Sonja Mirakovska and Kostadin Kostadinov and a presentation of the twenty candidates on the “We Can” coalition’s list in the fourth district.