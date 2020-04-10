Zaev tests negative for COVID-19

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – Results of the coronavirus tests of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev came back negative, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“The recommendations for a one-week isolation for both party leaders are in place, considering their contact with the infected person a week ago. All those who had contact with them are in no risk and should not be tested,” Minister FIlipche told a press conference.

It was reported earlier in the day that VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski also tested negative for COVID-19.

Both Zaev and Mickoski were tested after the journalist who interviewed them a week ago has been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The journalist is currently treated in the Skopje-based “8 September” hospital and is in stable condition.